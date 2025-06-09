Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

