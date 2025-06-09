Objectivity Squared LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Objectivity Squared LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,938,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.