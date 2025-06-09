Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $472.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.11.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

