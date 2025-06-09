Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2%

QUAL opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.