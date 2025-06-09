Courier Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.