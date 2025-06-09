Courier Capital LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

