City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $407.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.70 and its 200 day moving average is $389.22. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.