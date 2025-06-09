Millington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $731,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $274.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average of $266.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

