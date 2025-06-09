Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587,723 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

