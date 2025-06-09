Top Streaming Stocks To Research – June 8th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Trade Desk, Live Nation Entertainment, and Comcast are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares in companies that provide upfront financing to natural‐resource producers—typically in mining or energy—in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of future output at a fixed or discounted price. As the streamed commodity is produced, these firms sell it on the market, giving investors leveraged exposure to commodity prices with less operational risk than owning and running the mines themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.72. 153,523,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.89. 5,234,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,033. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $712.24. 936,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,034. The company has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.90.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 5,786,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. 9,055,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.29. 3,829,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $135.72. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 13,753,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,064,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

