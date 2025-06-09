SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Boosted by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 12.1% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.