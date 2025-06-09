CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

