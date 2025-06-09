Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $123.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

