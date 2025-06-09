Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – June 8th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Winmark, and Best Buy are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and wellness sector—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands and digital workout platforms. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending on active lifestyles, wellness trends and fitness technology innovations. Performance in this segment often tracks shifts in health consciousness, discretionary income and digital engagement in exercise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. 46,477,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,154,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $65.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. 16,083,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,819. The stock has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.26. 947,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,523. Winmark has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $436.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.27. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 3,844,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,686. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18.

