Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

