Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.