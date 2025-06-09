iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
