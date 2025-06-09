Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $367.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $384.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

