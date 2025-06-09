SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 848 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

