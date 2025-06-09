Ciena (CIEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently:

6/7/2025 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2025 – Ciena was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $82.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ciena Trading Up 2.0%

Ciena stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. 629,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,205. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,434.10. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $3,431,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

