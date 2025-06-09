D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,475. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius acquired 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Humacyte by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,198 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth $124,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

