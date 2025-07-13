A&I Financial Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

A&I Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,419.6% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

