The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $704.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $632.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

