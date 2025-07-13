Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

