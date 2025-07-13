MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,440 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 56,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

