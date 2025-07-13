Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $129.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

