Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

