Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,762 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $258.23 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

