International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

