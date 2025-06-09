BCS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,440 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

