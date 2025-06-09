GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

