Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

