Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 294,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 318,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

