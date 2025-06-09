Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

