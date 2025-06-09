Water Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

PepsiCo, Home Depot, and Progressive are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the supply, treatment, distribution or management of water resources. They give investors exposure to the essential “water economy,” often characterized by stable demand and defensive cash flows. Typical examples include water utilities, desalination firms and manufacturers of pumps, filtration systems and wastewater-treatment equipment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day moving average is $384.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $279.19. 2,442,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,204. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.19 and a 200-day moving average of $264.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

