Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 1,017,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,512. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

