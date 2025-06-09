1,047 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $770.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

