Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SYK opened at $384.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

