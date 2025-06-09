Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $367.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

