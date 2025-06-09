Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 2,927 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2%

MO opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

