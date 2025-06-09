SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 206.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,529 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

