iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of IJH opened at $61.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Lululemon’s 18% Selloff Overdone? Analysts Say Yes
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.