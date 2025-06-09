iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after buying an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,211,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,391,000 after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

