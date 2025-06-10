Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.