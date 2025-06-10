Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 4,153 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

