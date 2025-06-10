Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

