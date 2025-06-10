Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $870.88 million and $75.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $52.23 or 0.00047877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 128.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,717,819 coins and its circulating supply is 16,672,958 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

