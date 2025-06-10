Cardano Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $24.70 billion and $859.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.71 or 0.02514901 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00020192 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00007523 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00005520 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,596,807 coins and its circulating supply is 35,346,979,015 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
