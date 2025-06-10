Astrafer Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $3.33 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,061.06 or 0.99965853 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,862.30 or 1.00089960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,401,652 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.00921466 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

