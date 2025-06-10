UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $32.00. UBS Group shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 918,497 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in UBS Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.