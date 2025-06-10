Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,644,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 40,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.23 and a 200-day moving average of $542.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $591.16.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
